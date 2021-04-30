Check Out
Growing Leaders - Growing Companies

Scale your business whilst enjoying the climb

Non Exec

With over 20 years experience of  non executive and board positions, High Growth helps businesses navigate the growth journey successfully.

Coaching

High Growth coaching
solutions provide an
invaluable source of support
and development for
executives, managers and
business leaders.

Training

High Growth workshop are delivered through a uniquely tailored approach that ensures learning is maximised and results are rapidly achieved back in the work environment.

Events

Ongoing events providing
the latest High Growth
thinking, insights and ideas
to keep you ahead of your
competitors.

Who are High Growth?

High Growth simply works with the most ambitious and fastest growing companies across the world providing the skills, knowledge, training and tailored coaching needed to achieve sustainable high growth.

We have always aimed to cut through the multitude of tools, strategies and often conflicting information to delivering growth by providing a proven approach supported by a host of cutting edge tools to enable scale up leaders deliver growth easily whilst enjoying the climb.

How we work with each company is tailored based on skills they have, their learning style and pace of ambition but is likely to include coaching, workshops and ongoing non executive support.

Stuart
High Growth?

Relevant Experience​

All of our Directors and accredited High Growth coaches have a track record of business success having successfully managed high growth businesses. We have and do practise what we teach.

Consistent Success

We have an outstanding track record of delivering profitable and tangible results in hundreds of companies across the world.

Unique System

Our proven scale up approach and tools combined with a tailored approach to delivery is both unique and consistently achieves outstanding results.

Cutting Edge Knowledge

We work with and learn from leading business practitioners and thought leaders across the world, many of whom are mentors or advisors to High Growth.

Relentless focus

We recruit our clients carefully working only with individuals and companies who are truly committed to high growth.
The average annual increase for our clients over the last 3 years

The average annual increase for our clients over the last 3 years

Clients engaged on a High Growth journey since 2012

Individuals we've inspired through coaching, training and speaking events since inception

say about us

"I have no hesitation in recommending High Growth to any organization that wants to successfully plan and realise their future growth potential"
Todd McQuilken
Todd McQuilken, Air IT
“The High Growth approach is both unique and effective, providing our business with the tools, discipline and mindset we need to move to the next level."
Julien Sheridan
Julien Sheridan, Sheridan & Co
“With strong foundations in place already, High Growth helped enormously to grow our team and services sustainably. I would absolutely recommend High Growth to other businesses – it may well be the best call we ever made.”
Trevor Palmer
Trevor Palmer, Tank PR
What makes a business high growth — and how do you create a high-growth company? In his groundbreaking new ebook, business thought leader and founder of High Growth , Stuart Ross, shows CEOs and business owners how to make the decisions and mindset shifts necessary to become leaders of high-growth companies. the e-book defines an approach, used successfully in over 3000 companies across the world, to scale any organization.

